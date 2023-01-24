goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.28% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 target price on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$200.00 target price on goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of goeasy stock traded down C$0.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$170.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47.

About goeasy

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$262.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.4000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

