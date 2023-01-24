Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 85,950 shares of company stock worth $1,397,745 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE GTN opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.70 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GTN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

