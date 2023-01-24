Guild of Guardians Reaches 1-Day Volume of $372,746.18 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $372,746.18 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

