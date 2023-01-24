GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $7.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.39. 1,017,239 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

