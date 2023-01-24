GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,162 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
TFC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 1,570,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,576. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
