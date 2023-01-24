GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,162 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 1,570,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,576. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

