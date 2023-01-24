GYEN Price Reaches $0.0076 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $41.28 million and $35,376.67 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

