H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.54.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $640,047.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Owens sold 79,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $5,618,865.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,372.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,214. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

