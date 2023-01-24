Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
