Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.