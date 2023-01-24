HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.60 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,721,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

