HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.60 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,721,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

