Head-To-Head Analysis: Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Papa John’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s International 3.27% -49.32% 12.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Papa John’s International 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reborn Coffee and Papa John’s International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 358.33%. Papa John’s International has a consensus price target of $104.15, indicating a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Papa John’s International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Papa John’s International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 6.15 -$3.44 million N/A N/A Papa John’s International $2.07 billion 1.42 $120.02 million $1.89 44.08

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats Reborn Coffee on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages. The North America Commissaries segment is involved in the operations of regional dough production and product distribution centers and derives its revenues principally from the sale and distribution of food and paper products to domestic company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States and Canada. The North America Franchising segment offers franchise sales and support activities and derives its revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada.

