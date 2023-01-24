Head to Head Comparison: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49% AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 23.97 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -7.09 AEye $3.01 million 35.72 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -1.04

Envirotech Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AEye. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Envirotech Vehicles and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

AEye has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 648.95%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Summary

AEye beats Envirotech Vehicles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

