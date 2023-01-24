HedgeTrade Hits Market Capitalization of $33.86 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $33.86 million and $61,429.16 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00409027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,590.70 or 0.28710697 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00590227 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

