HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.73. 560,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

