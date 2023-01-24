HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE F remained flat at $12.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,167,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,412,340. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

