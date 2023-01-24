HI (HI) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $69.19 million and $672,979.68 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00221581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02518974 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $715,514.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.