Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

HMLP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 126,426 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

