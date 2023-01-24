Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNHPF opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

