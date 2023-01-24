Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $10.91 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.91 or 0.00047496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $145.01 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00205556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00073567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,292,744 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.