H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Short Interest Update

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.