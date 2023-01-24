HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. HUYA has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

