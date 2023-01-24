Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 11,514 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of -302.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

