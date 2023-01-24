Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,725 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $308.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.