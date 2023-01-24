Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 5,001 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

