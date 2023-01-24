Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.53 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average of $150.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

