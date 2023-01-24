Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

