Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Applied Materials by 2,389.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 871,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.1 %

AMAT opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

