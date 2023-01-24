Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $2.32 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90.
