Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

INVA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Innoviva Price Performance

INVA opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.45 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 78.39%. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 18.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Innoviva by 18.0% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 19.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 30.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 305,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading

