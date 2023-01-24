Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $294.82 on Thursday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.28 and its 200 day moving average is $267.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

