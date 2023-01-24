International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.85

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 166.32 ($2.06), with a volume of 17456102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.38 ($2.01).

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 172.09 ($2.13).

The firm has a market cap of £8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

