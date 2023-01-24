Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

INTU traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.40. The company had a trading volume of 177,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $579.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

