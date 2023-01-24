Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $288.92. 14,659,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,112,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

