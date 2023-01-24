Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BlackLine (BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2023 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

1/18/2023 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2023 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

BlackLine stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $440,251. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

