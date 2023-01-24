IPVERSE Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $571,698.35 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

