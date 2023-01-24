Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,710,000 after acquiring an additional 672,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

