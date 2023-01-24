iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 628,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

