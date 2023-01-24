iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 31,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,465,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,846,232. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.