iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $152.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

