Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Itron Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

Insider Activity at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Itron by 16.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

