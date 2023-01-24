Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Methode Electronics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at $434,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $341,793.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,403,307.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

