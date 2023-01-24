JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.2563 dividend. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

