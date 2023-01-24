JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 1,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

JSR Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

JSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.