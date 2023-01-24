JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 1,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.
JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.
