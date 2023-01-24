Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 86% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Keep Network has a market cap of $233.17 million and approximately $69.08 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 142.8% against the US dollar.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
