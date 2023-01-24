Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DNB Markets

Investment analysts at DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kesko Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Kesko Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.58.
About Kesko Oyj
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kesko Oyj (KKOYY)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.