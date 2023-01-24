Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DNB Markets

Investment analysts at DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Kesko Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

