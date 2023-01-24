KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,381,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559,367 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of KeyCorp worth $54,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 3,888,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,830,685. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

