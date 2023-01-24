KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNOP. B. Riley lowered their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

