Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $42.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.
KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of KTB opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $51.85.
Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
