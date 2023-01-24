Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $42.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

