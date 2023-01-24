Kopin’s (KOPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

