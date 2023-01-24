Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $126,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.