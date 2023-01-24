Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $83.67. 58,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 228,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,702,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,974.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,121. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

